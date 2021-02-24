Shekhar Suman On A Troll Questioning His Source Of Wealth: I Have Nothing To Hide

Shekhar Suman recently shared a picture of his beautiful house on social media. However, along with praise, the post was also attacked by several trolls. One such Twitter user questioned the veteran actor's wealth source, to which Suman said it is years of hard work. Now during an interaction, Shekhar opened up about why he chose to react to the troll.

Shekhar Suman while talking to TOI said that at first he didn't want to respond to the troll but, "I felt why should I remain silent? I have nothing to hide." He said that his wife, Alka didn't want him to share the pictures, "I know how people get nasty and like to make negative comments," but he wanted to set an example for his loyal fans.

"I wanted to set an example of how someone from humble beginnings made it on his own in Mumbai. I want people to know that I have worked hard all these years in films, TV, theatre and it is possible to have a lavish home if you are talented, work hard and have God's blessings," he added.

For the unversed, Suman while sharing the pictures had written, "My tastes are simple. I like to have the best."

Replying to the same the netizen said, "Itne paise aaya kahaan se (Where did you get all this money from)?" To which Shekhar Suman casually replied without hesitation, "Mehnat se.imaandaari se.lagan se (Through hard work, honesty, and dedication)."

Talking about wife Alka's opinion he explained that she feels not everyone is happy to see someone living in a lavish house and "we should keep it private." However, Shekhar believes sharing drawing room pictures was not a bad choice. "I did not share my bedroom or bathroom pictures, so how am I making my private life, public?" he added.

He went on to share that he is proud of the home interiors because they were designed by him and Alka together. He also believes fans and admirers are keen to find out about the stars and their lifestyle. Calling it an innocent gesture for his fans, he said, "I believe that anyone who has followed their dreams and fulfilled them, should not fear negativity or such nasty comments from anyone."

ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman Slams A News Channel For Falsely Claiming That His Son Adhyayan Died By Suicide

ALSO READ: Adhyayan Suman Calls Suicide Rumours 'Shameful'; Says 'How Can You Cook Such Things Up About Someone?'