Shekhar Suman's Mother Passes Away, Actor Pens Heartfelt Note Remembering Her

Actor Shekhar Suman took to his social media handle to mourn the loss of his mother. She had passed away on June 17 and was critical for quite some time now. Shekhar was also giving her health update to his fans. The actor penned an emotional note remembering his late mother while condolences from the netizens poured in.

The Naache Mayuri actor wrote, "My beloved Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode yesterday. I feel orphaned and devastated. Thank you, Ma for being there for all of us all the time. I will miss you till my last breath.

Thank you all for your prayers and blessings." Take a look at his tweet.

My beloved♥Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode yday.i feel orphaned and devastated.Thank you Ma for being there for all of us all the time.i will miss you till my last breath.

Thank you all for your prayers and blessings🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 18, 2021

Earlier on June 15, the actor had also taken to his social media account to inform his fans about his mother being critical. Shekhar Suman also asked his fans to pray for his mother's health. The Tere Bina Kya Jeena actor had written, "My mother is extremely critical. My heart is sinking. She is fighting a grim battle. Praying to Lord Shiva to give her the strength to pull out of this crisis. Need ur prayers."

My mother is extremely https://t.co/WlAiGJDXxl heart is sinking.She is fighting a grim battle.praying to Lord Shiva to give her the strength to pull out of this crisis.Need ur prayers🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/t3mGR4nvjM — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 15, 2021

The actor had earlier in March shared a picture with his late mother wherein he had informed his fans that he had taken her for the COVID-19 vaccination. Shekhar Suman revealed that he felt relieved after getting his mother vaccinated. Filmibeat offers its condolences to the actor and his family for their loss.