      Shekhar Suman Slams A News Channel For Falsely Claiming That His Son Adhyayan Died By Suicide

      By Filmibeat Desk
      Shekhar Suman says he is 'devastated' after a leading Hindi news channel falsely reported that his son Adhyayan Suman has died by sucide. The actor revealed that they all 'died a thousand deaths' on hearing the 'shocking news'.

      Upset and angry by the extreme carelessness shown by the news channel, Shekhar lashed out at them in a series of tweets. He said that his wife was inconsolable as they announced that Adhyayan Suman has died by suicide while their son was in Delhi.

      He demanded an immediate apology from the news channel. He further revealed that he will be taking legal action against them and suing them for such a reprensible act. He also sought help from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take some legal action against them for spreading such fake news.

      Have a look at his tweets here.

      Talking about this incident, Shekhar was quoted as saying by Spotboye, "When my wife Alka and I heard this we were numbed. Adhyayan was in Delhi and his phone was out of reach. We died a thousand deaths until we reached him. Just announcing to the world that my son has committed suicide...it's absolutely unpardonable. You can imagine what my wife and I went through."

      The actor told the entertainment portal that he will be taking the strictest possible legal action against the offending channel.

      "They should realize they can't play with human lives for TRPs. I am taking the maximum legal action against them. Merely an apology won't do. They have to pay for what they've done," Shekhar told Spotboye.

      Shekhar Suman and his wife Alka Suman had already lost Adhyayan's older sibling Aayush when the latter succumbed to heart ailment at the age of 11.

      Story first published: Monday, February 22, 2021, 11:08 [IST]
