Shekhar Suman Slams A News Channel For Falsely Claiming That His Son Adhyayan Died By Suicide

Shekhar Suman says he is 'devastated' after a leading Hindi news channel falsely reported that his son Adhyayan Suman has died by sucide. The actor revealed that they all 'died a thousand deaths' on hearing the 'shocking news'.

Upset and angry by the extreme carelessness shown by the news channel, Shekhar lashed out at them in a series of tweets. He said that his wife was inconsolable as they announced that Adhyayan Suman has died by suicide while their son was in Delhi.

He demanded an immediate apology from the news channel. He further revealed that he will be taking legal action against them and suing them for such a reprensible act. He also sought help from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take some legal action against them for spreading such fake news.

Have a look at his tweets here.

Yday@ZeeNews sent out a piece of news which devastated all of us.They said that Adhyayan Suman has committed suicide.Adhyayan was in Delhi and was unreachable and we all died a thousand deaths.Such a shocking news cld have had a disastrous effect. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 21, 2021

While a demand an immediate public apology from @ZeeNews I request the I&T minister @PrakashJavdekar @Maha CM @OfficeofUT @AnilDeshmukhNCP to take strict legal action against @ZeeNews for such an irresponsible and reprehensible act. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 21, 2021

Yesterday @ZeeNews acted unpardonably irresponsible and sent out a piece of news that devastated me,my wife and my family members .My wife was inconsolable as they announced that Adhyayan Suman has committed suicide.Adhyayan was in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/1OwLgseir7 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 21, 2021

While I'm taking legal action against them and suing them for such a reprehensible act.The media ought to be more responsible and not jeopardize ppl's lives and destroy them for their own vested interest.i request ev one to tweet and ban @ZeeNews — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 21, 2021

We are aghast and still not come out of the shock.I request ev one to tweet against such an unpardonable behavior of @ZeeNews and ban the channel lest it happens to anyone https://t.co/tf2uzjnsLz going ahead and taking a suitable legal action them. pic.twitter.com/vqpZAkI0H7 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 21, 2021

Some random apology by one of @ZeeNews regular journalists is not accepatable for such an unpardonable act.The bosses shld have some shame and own up to their faux-pas which is deplorable.Imagine if they had done the same to any of the political big-wigs. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 22, 2021

Their license wd be canceled.The PM has clearly stated that ppl behind fake news that can cause extensive damage in many ways shld be punished.@PMOIndia @PrakashJavdekar @ZeeNews — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 22, 2021

Talking about this incident, Shekhar was quoted as saying by Spotboye, "When my wife Alka and I heard this we were numbed. Adhyayan was in Delhi and his phone was out of reach. We died a thousand deaths until we reached him. Just announcing to the world that my son has committed suicide...it's absolutely unpardonable. You can imagine what my wife and I went through."

The actor told the entertainment portal that he will be taking the strictest possible legal action against the offending channel.

"They should realize they can't play with human lives for TRPs. I am taking the maximum legal action against them. Merely an apology won't do. They have to pay for what they've done," Shekhar told Spotboye.

Shekhar Suman and his wife Alka Suman had already lost Adhyayan's older sibling Aayush when the latter succumbed to heart ailment at the age of 11.

ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman On Akshat Utkarsh's Suicide: They Won't Waste Time On Him, He's Not Going To Get TRPs

ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman Reveals Why He Is Scared And Worried For His Son Adhyayan Post Sushant's Death