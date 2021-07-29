Sherlyn Chopra Accuses Raj Kundra Of Sexual Misconduct: Report

Shilpa Shetty's businessman-husband Raj Kundra who was arrested earlier this month for his alleged involvement in an adult film racket, has more trouble brewing for him. As per a report in ETimes, actress Sherlyn Chopra who turned witness for this case, has now accused Kundra of sexual misconduct.

According to the report, Sherlyn in her complaint, has revealed that in early 2019, Raj Kundra had connected with her business manager for a proposal which he wanted to discuss. She has claimed that after the business meeting on March 27, 2019, Kundra showed up "unannounced" at her place following an argument between them and tried to kiss her even though she resisted.

The report further stated that Sherlyn claimed that she told Kundra that she didn't want to get involved with a married man nor mix business with pleasure. To this, he told her that his relationship with his wife Shilpa Shetty was complicated and that he was stressed most of the time at home. The actress claimed that she somehow managed to push him and run to the bathroom.

Sherlyn Chopra had earlier appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch's Property Cell on July 27 to record her statement in connection with a pornography case involving Raj Kundra.

Reportedly, the actress in her statement to the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police in March 2021, had claimed that Raj had requested her to create content for his Hotshots app. However, she refused as she found the content on the platform to be "sleazy and downmarket".

Meanwhile on Wednesday (July 28, 2021), a court in Mumbai rejected Raj Kundra's bail plea in connection in a pornography case. Earlier on July 27, the Bombay High Court had also refused to give him any urgent temporary relief in this matter. Kundra is currently under judicial custody.