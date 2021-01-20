Sherlyn Chopra Accuses Sajid Khan Of Sexual Misconduct, Says ‘Bollywood Mafia Is A Strong Syndicate'

Sherlyn Chopra On Why She Didn't Disclose The Incident

The actress also revealed why she chose to not disclose the incident before. Replying to a Twitter user she said, "He has the 'superstars' of Bollywood to vouch for his 'character'. It's my word against theirs. The Bollywood mafia is a strong syndicate."

She added, "After flashing his p**is, he had not only asked me to touch it & feel it but also asked me if I had ever seen a p**is as well endowed as his."

Jiah Khan's Sister Also Accused Sajid Khan Of Sexual Misconduct

Meanwhile, Jiah Khan's sister opened up about her similar interaction with Sajid on the BBC documentary Death in Bollywood. Jiah's sister claimed that Sajid asked the late actress to strip to her bra during a script-reading session.

Sajid Khan On Returning To Work

Netizens have expressed their distress on the same, asking why no action has been taken against him. Sajid was suspended from the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association for one year. He was also asked to step down from directing Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 which released in 2019. However, he has talked about returning to work after the suspension ends. "I will finish off my suspension period for the next few months and only then consider work," he had told PTI.