Sherlyn Chopra Obscene Video Case: Cyber Cell Arrests Filmmaker Meeta Jhunjhunwala & Videographer Raju Dubey

Actress Sherlyn Chopra has been charged with obscenity for creating "adult content" for a pornographic website. However, the actress moved Bombay High Court after a Mumbai sessions court rejected her anticipatory bail application in February 2020.

According to a recent update in the case, the Maharashtra Cyber cell has arrested filmmaker Meeta Jhunjhunwala and Raju Dubey a videographer for allegedly shooting an obscene video called Chocolate, featuring actress and model Sherlyn Chopra.

A report by Hello Mumbai News quoted Cyber Cell DCP Sanjay Shitre as saying, "We have arrested both accused after the statement given by Sherlyn Chopra and very soon we will summon to all OTT platform owners who circulated and promoted this obscene video. Our investigation is underway." Reportedly, Dubey was arrested on March 31 while Meeta Jhunjhunwala on April 1, 2021.

For the unversed, earlier this year, a complaint was filed by a retired Customs and Central Excise Officer, Madhukar Keni. The complaint alleged that a few websites had published obscene content on the internet featuring the actress. The complaint had named Sherlyn Chopra and also claimed that more obscene videos came up when her name was googled.

After Chopra was provided interim relief by the Bombay High Court, she recorded her statement between March 15 and 18. The model and actress revealed that the film Chocolate was filmed under Meeta's guidance, and was organised by Jhunjhunwala at a hotel in Andheri, Mumbai.

She shared that on several occasions she got into heated arguments with Meeta regarding concepts for content creation and execution. "Sometimes it was very difficult to keep aside my creative differences with her," Chopra added.

Talking about the shoot she told the cyber cell that she was asked to enter the hotel "discreetly" and the hotel management had stopped the shoot as permissions were not taken. Chopra also revealed that Meeta used her laptop to transfer the data from a memory card into the hard drive. It was then formatted and was given back to the cameraman.

