Sherlyn Chopra Pleads For Protection From Arrest In Bombay High Court In Obscenity Case

Sherlyn Chopra reportedly moved Bombay High Court after a Mumbai sessions court rejected her anticipatory bail application. The actress has sought protection from arrest in the obscenity case. According to reports, HC will hear the matter on February 22, 2021.

Sherlyn has reportedly been charged with obscenity, for creating "adult content" for a pornographic website. However, in her application, she claimed that the content was created for a subscription-based international website, and that she herself is a victim of piracy.

"It is highly incompetent to expect a self-made woman to produce adult content for a select group of international subscribers and then publish the same content on free porn websites and other portals so as to make it easily and freely available for mass viewing," her application further stated.

For the unversed, a complaint was filed by Madhukar Keni, a retired Customs and Central Excise Officer, alleging that a few websites published obscene content on the internet. The complaint filed with the cyber cell also named Sherlyn Chopra and claimed that on searching her name on google, several obscene videos came up.

The cyber cell reportedly verified the complaint and then registered a case against the actress. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has said that it will not arrest the actress until Monday.

Mumbai Civil Court while rejecting Sherlyn's anticipatory bail said, "Face to face interrogation is required". The court also cited that Chopra should have registered her grievance before the police if the videos were uploaded without her permission.

The judge concluded by saying that it is up to "the investigating officer to investigate the allegation and whether there is any agreement in between Sherlyn Chopra and the service operator, who shot the obscene videos and uploaded them on the internet," said a report in Bollywood Hungama.

