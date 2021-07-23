Sherlyn Chopra Releases Statement In Raj Kundra Case; Says She Was The First One To Give Statement To Police

The Mumbai Police arrested Shilpa Shetty's husband and Businessman Raj Kundra on July 19 in a pornography-related case that was registered against him in February this year. Kundra, who is currently in police custody till July 23, has been accused of making pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Now, actress Sherlyn Chopra has released an official statement addressing the press, who have been trying to reach her for details about her connection to the case. In her video, the actress revealed that she was the first to record her statement to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in the ongoing investigation into Raj Kundra’s business dealings.

Sherlyn took to Twitter on Thursday and said in Hindi, “For the past few days several journalists and media persons have been calling me, emailing me and texting me to learn what is my take on this topic. I would like to inform you all that I was the first person to give my statement to the investigating team of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. I was also the first person to share information with them about Armsprime (a firm owned by Raj Kundra that developed the app Hotshots).”

Chopra also took a dig at Poonam Pandey and her recent reaction to Raj’s arrest by adding, “What I want to say is that when I was issued a summons notice, unlike people who say my heart goes out to Shilpa and the kids, I did not go underground or did not try to run away from the country or the city. In March 2021, I went to the office of Cyber Cell and gave my neutral statement to them."

Sherlyn concluded by stating that there is a lot to say on this matter, but since it is sub-judice it would be wrong on her part to comment on it. She then urged the media to raise questions to Maharashtra Cyber Cell and ask them for excerpts of her statement. Check out the video below: