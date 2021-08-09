Sherlyn Chopra Responds To Trolls Who Often Ask Her 'What Is Wrong In Watching P*rn?'

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actress Sherlyn Chopra opened up about being trolled whenever she speaks about pornography, and said that she does not believe in breaking the law of the land.

She told Times Of India, "Every time I speak about pornography I am trolled. I had shot for Playboy in 2012 and it is true that I didn't have issues shooting for bold content before but when we break laws at that time we must question our actions. No authority will tolerate illegal pornography. So I just want to tell the trolls who say, 'what is wrong in pornography, we all watch it', that don't forget, all porn websites have been banned by the government. This is the law and we must not break it, that too at such a big level."

She further claimed that Raj Kundra misguided many youngsters in the name of employment. She said that girls who worked for Kundra's apps, must have been misguided, and must not be aware of the rules related to pornography in India and the subsequent punishment.

"Youngsters who arrive here looking for work think that if Raj Kundra says 'it is okay', then they consider it as the truth. And here's where the misleading begins. I just want to request the victims to come forward and reveal how they were approached and attracted to this world," added Chopra.

On a related note, recently, Sherlyn was questioned by the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection to the pornography case involving Raj Kundra.