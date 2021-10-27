Sherlyn Chopra's Lawyers Give A Befitting Reply To Raj Kundra And Shilpa Shetty's Hoax Defamation Notice

Sherlyn Chopra decided to speak up against injustice and hence along with her team of lawyers had lodged a Police Complaint at Juhu Police Station on 14th October 2021 against Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty for hatching a criminal conspiracy and in pursuance of the same, fraudulently and dishonestly inducing her to work for his JL STREAM APP. She also mentioned instances that led to the forceful withdrawal of her earlier Police Complaint lodged in March wherein she had narrated how she was coerced by Mr Raj Kundra and coaxed by Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra to not pursue her Police Complaint. However, the Kundra duo spooked with the same issued Defamation Notice seeking damages of Rs. 50 Crores.

Suhail Shariff, Founder of Falcon legal and Chopra's lawyer said, "Unfortunately Defamation suit is used as a weapon to stifle the pursuit of justice and free speech. It is used as a tool that can enable the accused to turn the tables and make a culprit out of a victim. A defamation suit falls under the category of what is globally known as SLAPP (strategic law against public participation) suits. A SLAPP suit is intended to censor, intimidate and silence a party from speaking freely and fearlessly by burdening them with the stress and cost of a legal defence until they abandon their criticism or opposition."

Ms Chopra is now facing the repercussions of pursuing her legal remedies to seek justice for herself and also to give a ray of courage to those voices which are suppressed owing to intimidation by their oppressors. An excerpt from the reply to the Legal Notice states that "A woman cannot be punished for raising voice against the abuse and exploitation faced by her since a right to reputation cannot be protected at the cost of women's dignity". Chopra vehemently urged that she has a Fundamental right to put her grievance at any platform of her choice. She has further alleged Kundra's Notice to be an instrument for obfuscating from the main issue to nosedive from the entire controversy in hand.

Kundra's arrest has brought into focus India's law on pornography and his alleged involvement in inducing actors for being a part of his Porn Production racket. Sherlyn Chopra, who herself is a victim of this racket, is now seeking Anticipatory bail in the Hon'ble Bombay High Court through her lawyers Suhail Shariff, Sameer Shariff, Kriya Jain, Zoheb Merchant, Mannat Sinha & Swati Jathar. The High Court will hear the case further on November 17, 2021.