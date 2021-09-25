Sherlyn Chopra Takes A Dig At Shilpa Shetty After Raj Kundra's Bail; 'Step Out Of Your Mansion & Do Something'

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was recently granted bail in a pornography case. Since then Sherlyn Chopra has been taking several jibes at Shilpa on Twitter. She shared a snippet from one of her recent interviews in which she is seen advising Shilpa to make a difference to people lives in real world too.

Sherlyn wrote in her tweet, ""आप टीवी पर साष्टांग दंडवत प्रणाम करतीं हैं उन कलाकारों को जिनकी कला से आप प्रभावित होती हैं कृपया,रील लाइफ से बाहर निकलकर,रियल दुनिया में जाकर,पीड़ित महिलाओं को थोड़ी बहुत सहानुभूति दिखाएं यकीन मानिए,सारी दुनिया आप को साष्टांग दंडवत प्रणाम करेगी! @TheShilpaShetty @TheRajKundra. ("You do sashtang pranams on TV to those artists whose art you are influenced by. Please show some sympathy to the women who are suffering by stepping out of reel life and going into the real world. Believe me, the whole world will bow down to you!').

Sherlyn Chopra Asks Shilpa Shetty To Show Sympathy Towards Female Victims In Raj Kundra's Case

Have a look at her tweet.

In the video interview, Sherlyn is seen talking about how she wishes to make a difference to people's lives while talking a jibe at the Dhadkan actress.

Raj Kundra Case: Sherlyn Chopra Reveals Businessman Had Told Her To Work For Hotshots Carefree

The actress said, "It's very easy to do sashtang dandvat pranams, speak about Rani Laxmibai on a stage. You should be on the ground, do something for women and children who are suffering. Step out of your mansion and do something. Step out of the world of porn and you will see the whole world will do sashtang dandvat pranams for you."

Earlier too, Sherlyn had mocked Shilpa when the latter had claimed that she was unaware about the app.

"According to some reports, didi is saying that she was not aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn't know about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourselves. Waise Isey Kya Kehte Hain? Yeda Bankar, Peda Khana. Hai Na," Sherlyn had mentioned in her tweet.

Raj was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch in July for allegedly creating and publishing pornographic content through some apps. He was granted bail on Rs 50000 surety earlier this week.