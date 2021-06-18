Sherni Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD; After Salman, Vidya Balan Suffers Because Of Piracy

Vidya Balan's latest release Sherni is making the right noise on social media platforms, as the film has been receiving positive response from the viewers. Be it critics or netizens, they all are singing praises of the film and are lauding Vidya Balan for breathing life into her character. For the unversed, she plays an upright forest officer who is tasked to resolve a man-animal conflict.

While the film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, unfortunately, the entire film is also being leaked on many notorious sites and that too in high definition print.

It's not the first time that an OTT release has been leaked on the notorious sites. Earlier, Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also met with the same fate. Despite his multiple requests to his fans asking them not to indulge in any kind of piracy, his film was all over the notorious sites.

Coming back to Sherni, during the promotions of the film, Vidya was quoted as saying that she dedicates this film to countless women who navigate their way and overcome several challenges, sometimes even without making any noise.

During a virtual press conference, the actress said that the film is a representation of women of all kinds, who are striving to make a change.

"You don't need to roar to be a tigress. There are various shades, reflections of 'sherni' (tigress) that each of us represents. My character is a woman of few words, reserved but strong-willed. So you can be that. You don't have to scream out loud from the rooftops to be heard all the time or even be visible all the time. In each of the households in India, there's a 'sherni' and a lot of times she's invisible. This is my salute to all of them out there," Balan had told reporters.

Directed by Amit V Masurkar, Sherni also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi in key roles.