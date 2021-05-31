Sherni Teaser: Vidya Balan Says 'A Tigress Always Knows The Way'

After the captivating announcement last week, the teaser of Vidya Balan's upcoming film Sherni was dropped today. As fans are waiting to see Vidya's performance after almost a year, the makers decided to share a glimpse of it much sooner than we expected.

After collaborating on various successful ventures over the years, T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment come on board for yet another unconventional story.

Vidya Balan took to her Instagram page to drop the intriguing teaser and wrote, "A tigress always knows the way! Ready to hear the #Sherni roar? Here's the Official Teaser. Trailer out, June 2.

Meet #SherniOnPrime, June 2021. @primevideoin."

Have a look at the teaser.

Directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame, the film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in June. With Vidya Balan in the lead, Sherni is a fictional story that takes us through the journey of a forest officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict.

The teaser has already left the audiences even more excited for the trailer, which will release on June 2.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Amit Masukar, the film boasts of a powerful ensemble cast that includes Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi. Sherni will exclusively release on Amazon Prime Video in June 2021.