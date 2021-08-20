Shershaah Actor Sahil Vaid Clarifies His Comment; 'I Never Ever Said That I Regret Doing The Film'

Recently, Sahil Vaid had expressed his disappointment over his performance being unnoticed in Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor who essayed the role of Vikram Batra's best friend Sunny had reportedly said that he regrets doing the film and his comment had raised several eyebrows.

Now, in his new interaction with india.com, Sahil has clarified his statement and said that he never used the work 'regret'.

The news portal quoted him as saying, "I loved being part of Shershaah. I don't know why the article used the word 'regret'. I never used words 'regret doing Shershaah'. I don't regret doing Shershaah at all."

Shershaah Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Falls Short Of Making You Say 'Yeh Dil Maange More'

He continued, "My statement was that I was initially reacting that it was a small role. When I was eventually told that I will be doing a friend's part. I come from an army family and really wanted to do this film and play the part of a soldier, where I get to do some action. But I never ever said that I regret doing Shershaah. That was not my statement."

Sahil further said that the 'regret' statement has hurt several people from Dharma Productions.

"This 'regret' statement really hurt many sentiments of people from Dharma Productions. I got phone calls people asking me 'why did you say like this?' and since morning, I have been giving clarity," the actor told india.com.

Kiara Advani Says Dimple Cheema Is Touched By Shershaah Songs; 'This Is An Emotional Movie For Her'

Opening up on how he bagged the role, Sahil shared, "I got a call and then auditioned for the role. The director selected me for the role of Sunny but I wanted to play a soldier, a fauji. Then the director said, It's not a hero's friend's part, relax, we want you to do this part, as it is the turning point in Captain Vikram Batra's life. We really want someone who could pull it off, someone kind off giving a meaningful performance at the bridge scene where they could turn him from Merchant Navy to Indian Army."

Helmed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah revolves around the life of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra who was killed in an enemy crossfire while trying to rescue his injured battlefield. The film stars Kiara Advani as Vikram's girlfriend Dimple Cheema.