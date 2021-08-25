Shershaah Actor Sahil Vaid Says He Had No Second Thoughts About The Film

Recently, Shershaah actor Sahil Vaid got embroiled into controversy when he said in an interview that he regrets doing the film. However, later he clarified that he was misquoted by the media portal and he does not hold any grudge against the makers of Shershaah.

Sahil Vaid Regrets Doing Shershaah As He Feels Ignored By Audiences

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Sahil was asked about his reaction when he was offered the film, he said that initially he thought his role was very small, but he didn't take much time to say yes to the film.

"Yes, I thought the role was very small initially, but when I read the script, met the director (Vishnu Vardhan), I had no second thoughts, it was a no brainer," said Vaid while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Shershaah Actor Sahil Vaid Clarifies His Comment; 'I Never Ever Said That I Regret Doing The Film'

When asked if he is okay with lesser screen space offered in any project, he said, "That's exactly why I used the word 'reluctant'. When I found out the story, I had to be a part of this film. A lot of people at the production house helped me in believing this is great, because there are some characters that you just have to do as an actor. Sunny (his character in the film, who is late Captain Vikram Batra's best friend) was a real guy, and he was there at the shoot in Palampur, behind the monitor. He said I've done complete justice to the role."

With respect to work, Sahil will next be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2 alongside John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar.