Shershaah's Sahil Vaid Says He Was Not As Lucky As His Contemporaries Vikrant Massey And Abhishek Banerjee

Actor Sahil Vaid was recently seen in the Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah. The actor had essayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra's best friend Sunny. Even though Sahil has earlier impressed the audiences with his performances in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dil Bechara, the actor in a recent interview has revealed that his contemporaries like actors Vikrant Massey and Abhishek Banerjee have got much better opportunities than him.

Talking to Times Now Digital about the same, Sahil Vaid said, "I have not been as lucky as my contemporaries like say, Vikrant Massey, and even Abhishek Banerjee. They have got good opportunities. Even Divyendu Sharma was experimented with in Mirzapur and he did a fabulous job. I think I have it in me. I am just kind of waiting for somebody to just see that I am more of a wholesome actor than just comedic relief."

The Coolie No 1 actor added that he is tired of playing the same kind of roles in all of his recent films. Sahil Vaid went on to say, "I am happy with what I am doing, but I am definitely not satisfied and am hungry for more. The filmmakers who decide which actor they should hire will play what role needs to decide, why not Sahil Vaid... I am tired of playing the same kinds of roles."

Sahil Vaid grabbed some headlines recently when one of his latest interviews quoted that he regrets working on the film Shershaah as no one is talking about his work in the film. However, Sahil cleared the air around the same. The Silence... Can You Hear It? actor spoke to India.com saying, "I loved being part of Shershaah. I don't know why the article used the word 'regret'. I never used the words 'regret doing Shershaah'. I don't regret doing Shershaah at all. My statement was that I was initially reacting that it was a small role. When I was eventually told that I will be doing a friend's part. I come from an army family and really wanted to do this film and play the part of a soldier, where I get to do some action. But I never ever said that I regret doing Shershaah. That was not my statement."