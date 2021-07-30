Shershaah's Soulful Track ‘Raatan Lambiyan’ Featuring Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Out Now

Bringing back the memories of Braveheart Captain Vikram Batra, the trailer of Amazon Prime Video's much-awaited film Shershaah left everyone with goosebumps and with a sense of pride and patriotism.

Karan Johar On Shershaah: It's Not Just A Film, It's An Emotion

Keeping the excitement alive amongst fans, the streaming platform now released the first track from the film 'Raataan Lambiyan', that features the lead pair Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who play Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema respectively, shown deeply in love.

Raataan Lambiyan features soulful lyrics and a soothing composition by Tanishk Bagchi along with mesmerizing vocals by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead along with Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

Shershaah: Kiara Advani Unveils A New Poster; Says 'Dimple Cheema Is My Kind Of Hero'

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah will premiere across 240 countries and territories on 12th August 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.