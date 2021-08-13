Shershaah: Siddharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's Morning Routines Have This In Common

In an exclusive chat with IMDb, Shershaah stars Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra, shared how they prepped for the movie, personal anecdotes, their experience shooting in Kargil and much more.

When asked the duo about three things that are most important to them, Siddharth revealed, "I can't live without my dog and my family, workout and my cell phone!". Kiara added, "My family, obviously! My health in the times of corona, and the third thing would be this film.".

Decoding their morning routine, Siddharth said, "I am habituated to unfortunately checking my phone, post that stretching...everybody must do that, and check what my plan for the day is." Kiara on the other hand excitedly added, "I brush my teeth, check Instagram and go out and give my parents a hug...wish them good morning, and have breakfast with them."

Kiara mentioned, if not an actor, she would have been a child psychiatrist, whereas Siddharth would have chosen to be in the Indian army just like his grandfather who served the nation and fought the Indo-China war in 1962.

When asked the actors about one thing they learned while shooting the film, Kiara stated, "So something that stayed with me and what I learnt while shooting for Shershaah.....one of my experiences was the sacrifices made by the loved ones of the army officers and their families, who I would want to salute because they are the unsung heroes, and they form the backbone and their pillar strength to an army officer. For me, I salute both, our army and the army behind the army."

"For me, there is so much I have learned through this film, though I have experienced a bit of the army through my grandfather, but here to really dive deep into the details of it, it is the army etiquettes, the discipline. It is just amazing to see how professionally and how deeply detailed their functioning is, and I think we have one of the best armies in the world, so I was very happy to play a small part of this true-born hero," added Siddharth.

