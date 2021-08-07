Shershaah: Vikram Batra's Brother Vishal Batra Says Sidharth Malhotra Was The Perfect Choice

Sidharth Malhotra has been garnering immense appreciation for shouldering the brave role of Captain Vikram Batra in the much-anticipated film, Shershaah. Over the past few years, Sidharth spent a lot of time with Vikram Batra's friends and family to understand him better.

Did Shershaah Director Drop A Hint About Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Alleged Relationship?

The actor's meeting with Vishal Bhatra, Vikram Batra's brother gave him the vision to create a film on his inspirational journey.

Vishal Batra and his family were keen on Sidharth Malhotra playing Vikram Batra in the film, Vishal Batra shares, "When we met Sidharth for the first time we felt he had a lot of similarities with Vikram. During the course of our interaction with him, we found out that he was a very good human being, very humble, passionate, and a loving guy. Hence we thought he was a perfect choice to play Vikram's role."

Sidharth Malhotra has seamlessly pulled off two very different looks in the film and his natural performance is winning everyone's heart.

Talking about Sidharth Malhotra's performance Vishal Batra shares, "Since this is the first time Sidharth is playing the role of a real character in his career, I believe it was very important for him to get into the skin of the character. Since Vikram is generally known as the Shershaah, it was important for Sidharth to see the other side of Vikram's life, as a student, as a soldier, as an army officer, and definitely as a brother and a son".

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Director Vishnu Varadhan On Sidharth Malhotra,Karan Johar And Shooting Shershaah In Kargil

He further adds, "Sidharth did a lot of hard work in understanding Vikram to the entirety. He interacted a lot with his friends, family members, and personally with me to understand Vikram's character, and I believe he has done a wonderful job and people will really love the action he has done in the movie."