Shershaah: Vikram Batra's Family Reacted Like This After Watching Sidharth Malhotra's Portrayal Of The Martyr

Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra's biopic on Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, has been receiving glowing reviews from all nooks and corners. Right from film celebrities to the audience, the war film has struck a chord with everyone. Everyone is gushing over Sidharth Malhotra's performance in this Vishnu Varadhan directorial.

Amid this, the film's writer Sandeep Srivastava recently revealed how Vikram Batra's family reacted to Sidharth Malhotra's portrayal of the martyr. He revealed that they were satisfied and happy with the film, and lauded the team for doing a great job. They said that the way Sidharth pulled off this role reminded them of Vikram.

Sandeep was quoted as saying by Bollywoodlife, "Now what can I say. It was really overwhelming. When you're watching someone who was your friend, colleague, husband, brother and son who passed away 20 years ago and relive all those moments on the screen, there were all kinds of emotions altogether. It takes a little time to settle down."

He further added, "Each and every member of the Batra family said that the way Sidharth Malhotra has portrayed the role, Vikram was just like that. Also the role of Captain Sanjeev Jamwal that Shiv Pandit has portrayed on screen, Jamwal said that their interactions used to be of a similar kind, the small conflicts that transformed into a deep friendship, and everything that has been shown was bang on. They were satisfied, they were happy, they came and told us that you have done a great job actually."

On being asked if there's a possibility of Shershaah having a theatrical release, Sandeep shared, "There might be a possibility. And if you ask those who have watched Shershaah on an OTT platform, to watch the film again in theatres, then everyone would say, 'Why not?' People have already watched the film on OTT twice and thrice, so why wouldn't they watch it in theatres again! I would like to think positive about it because the special effects that you will feel while watching on the big screen, it would definitely make you feel as if you are there on the battlefield."

Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.