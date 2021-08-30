Shershaah Writer On Kiara Advani's Brief Role In The Film: Dimple & Vikram Spent Only 40 Days Together

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Shershaah which released on OTT a few weeks ago, has been receiving love and appreciation from the film industry and the audience. While everyone couldn't stop gush over Sidharth's portrayal of the martyr, there were a few who felt that Kiara Advani who essayed the role of Vikram's girlfriend Dimple Cheema had a brief role in the movie.

Recently in an interaction with News18, the film's writer Sandeep Srivastava opened up on this criticism. Reacting to film reviews stating that the actress was simply reduced to playing Vikram's lady-love, Sandeep said that he was able to capture the 'essence' of their relationship, considering how little time the duo had actually spent with each other.

Sandeep told the news portal, "When I was doing my research, and I interacted with Dimple, she said that Captain Batra and she knew each other for four years but the time they spent together was just about 40 days. I think that we have captured the essence of those 40 days, which means a lot to the wonderful lady whom I have a lot of respect. It is the essence of her feelings that is coming through the way Kiara has played the character, and that's what's really sticking to people."

He continued, "So I do not think there was a need to add anything. It's just the right amount. She is a very integral part of Captain Vikram Batra's life, you cannot tell his story without his relationship with Dimple, and without what he did in the war. I think what we have done is struck the right balance. There are also so many views, which are just the contrary and they are saying that it is a perfect blend of his personal life and his life as a soldier."

Earlier, Kiara had revealed that she had met Dimple Cheema when she was prepping for Shershaah. Post the film's release, the actress had also mentioned that Dimple was moved by the film's songs.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.