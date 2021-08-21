Shikha Talsania Says She Is Ready For Veere Di Wedding Sequel; 'I Am Waiting For Rhea Kapoor To Call Me'

Veere Di Wedding which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in leading roles, was lauded by the critics and audience upon its release in 2018. Since then, everybody has been waiting with bated breath for this girl gang to reunite on screen once again for the sequel.

Recently, there were rumours doing the round that the makers are planning to make a sequel to Veere Di Wedding with the ladies reprising their respective roles. Buzz was that Veere Di Wedding 2 would go on floors after Kareena gives birth to her second child (Jeh).

In a tete-a-tete with Spotboye, Shikha had now spilled the beans about the sequel. The actress said that she is ready and waiting for the film's producer Rhea Kapoor's call.

"Well, I am waiting for Rhea (Kapoor) to call me. I am ready. She is the master of our ship and she Is The Veere that you need to ask this question to but yeah I really want you to ask her," the entertainment portal quoted her as saying.

Meanwhile in the same interview, Shikha also talked about actors getting typecast in Bollywood and said, "I don't think it's a secret but I think every actor is typecast, if you take any actor's name, say for example Ranveer (Singh) is always typecast as a hero and then we see him do different themes, characters; he is suddenly playing an antagonist and stuff like that. I think collectively and consciously, things have changed in terms of storytelling and even casting for that fact."

Citing her own example of getting typecast in the film, the actress shared, "I have been typecast and it is difficult, but you know those parts that I have played of a person, I will never ever regret doing this because they are a part of being more inclusive and diverse in our industry. We are finally moving beyond that and seeing different kinds of characters and advanced characters, always stick to that characters which are very nuanced, which are more just a line of description. So I am very thankful for that and hope I get different works like this."

Shikha Talsania was last seen in Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No.1. Her upcoming project is Jahaan Chaar Yaar alongside Swara Bhasker, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra.