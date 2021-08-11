Shilpa Shetty And Mother Sunanda Shetty Innocent In Alleged Fraud Case, Clarifies Kiran Bawa

False reports of Shilpa Shetty and her mother being booked by the Lucknow police hit the internet. The stories alleged that Shilpa Shetty and her mother were connected to a fraud case related to IOSIS Wellness Centre, owned by Kiran Bawa.

Kiran Bawa, Chairperson – IOSIS Wellness Centre, took to her social media to confirm that Shilpa Shetty and her mother have no connection whatsoever with her wellness centre. Contrary to the baseless rumours doing the rounds online, there is no truth to the defamatory stories that claim Shilpa Shetty and her mother have been booked for fraud.

Kiran Bawa has clarified that Shilpa Shetty and her mother parted ways amicably with her company IOSIS a long time ago. She also stated that the 'defamatory content’ is harming her and her brand’s goodwill.

Shilpa Shetty And Her Mother Get Booked For A Fraud Case In Lucknow

The statement that Kiran posted on her Instagram handle read, “This is pertaining to news articles, various videos and posts and social media which is unfortunately gaining unnecessary and unwarranted uproar. I am addressing this post as a responsible person, being the Chairperson of IOSIS Spa & Wellness Private Limited and therefore, request people to please verify and confirm the facts before posting and sharing it on social media or on such other platforms.”

“Ms Shilpa Shetty and her mother Ms Sunanda Shetty have no connection with IOSIS. We have parted ways amicable long ago. Hence, please stop spreading rumours and aspersions. I am a single parent and a hardworking professional. IOSIS is my baby and a brand I have built over the years. I am more than happy to verify facts with the concerned authorities. Till then I humbly request you to remove these posts as the matter is sub Judice in the Hon'ble High Court of Bombay where we have orders in our favour,” the statement concluded.