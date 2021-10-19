Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Slap Rs 50 Crore Defamation Case On Sherlyn Chopra For Her Allegations: Report

After Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra received bail post his arrest in connection with an alleged adult film racket, actress Sherlyn Chopra had filed a FIR against Raj accusing him of sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation at Juhu police station in Mumbai. She even held a press conference regarding the same.

Following this, Shilpa and Raj's legal team had issued a statement against Sherlyn for her statements and had threatened her with a legal suit. As per the latest development in this matter, the couple has gone ahead and filed a Rs 50 crore defamation case against Sherlyn.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Raj and Shilpa in their notice have claimed that Sherlyn's allegations are 'concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence.' The duo's lawyers also claimed that the allegations were made by Sherlyn 'with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money.'

The notice also mentioned that Shilpa Shetty is not involved in the working affairs of the JL Stream App.

"It is nothing but an audacious attempt, by Ms. Sherlyn to drag Ms. Shilpa Shetty's name to create unwanted controversy and gain media attention," read the notice as stated by Pinkvilla.

The notice further read, "The allegations are nothing but an afterthought, wherein Ms. Sherlyn Chopra, is arraigned as an Accused, in C.R. No. 02/2020, Nodal Cyber Police Station. That, Ms. Sherlyn Chopra, has committed offences u/s 499, 550, 389 and 195(A), of Indian Penal Code, 1860. That, we have complete faith in the Indian Judiciary, and we would be initiating civil/criminal proceedings against Ms. Sherlyn Chopra before the competent court of Law, for Justice. We have put a defamation of 50 cr against Sherlyn Chopra."

Meanwhile, post Raj's arrest in the pornography case, Sherlyn Chopra had been mocking him and Shilpa in many of her interviews and tweets on social media.