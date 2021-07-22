Raj Kundra Row: Shilpa Shetty Becomes Target Of Trolls After Hungama 2 Title Track 'Hungama Ho Gaya' Release

It's indeed a challenging time for actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, as her family is constantly in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Ever since her husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in a pornography-related case, the Kundras have become a hot topic of discussion. Owing to the same reason, Shilpa is refraining from promoting her upcoming film Hungama 2 which is all set to release tomorrow on Disney+ Hotstar.

Yesterday, when the title track of Hungama 2 'Hungama Ho Gaya' was released, it left netizens all amused over the irony of the song that actually goes with Shilpa's current situation.

Many netizens poked fun at Shilpa saying that the song is apt for her situation and showed no mercy while trolling her left, right and center. Here's how netizens reacted..

@theakshaytripathi: Ab ye toh hona hi tha Raj Kundra ne kaam hi aisa kara Hungama ho gaya.

@alfiaaliansari: Raj Kundra's arrest is promoting Hungama 2.

@hetaxi11495: Sachii me Shilpa ma'am ki lyf me humgama ho gya😂😂😂😂.

@SolomonNanda: Raj kundra is promoting this movie on a different level, Hats off.

@RameshChandjat: Hangama to bas Shilpa Shetty ne kiya h baki starcast ne to kuch kiya hi nhi. One and only star who is making this title absolutely right🤣.

Interestingly, some netizens defended Shilpa Shetty and reprimanded the trolls for taking jibe at Shilpa just because her husband is embroiled into a controversy.

A netizen wrote, "People here in comment section are rude... So this actor what he did.. That u comment about @theshilpashetty? Her husband mistake not them.. Be a human."

Another netizen wrote, "Can we leave Shilpa alone? Plz!! The lady must be trying hard to put up a brave face cuz of her kids. Lets not trouble her anymore."

Apart from Shilpa, Hungama 2 also casts Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.