Shilpa Shetty Files Rs 25 Crore Defamation Suit Against Media Houses For Maligning Her Image

Actress Shilpa Shetty has filed defamation suit in Bombay High against 29 defendants including web portals, media outlets and unknown persons for 'false reporting and maligning her image' post the arrest of her businessman-husband Raj Kundra in a case related to adult film business racket.

As per a report in ANI, Shetty has urged the court to issue a "permanent and mandatory injunction restraining her defandants, (themselves and through their servants, agents, assigns and/or any person claiming by or through them) from making and/or publishing and/or reproducing and/or circulating and/or communicating, any derogatory and defamatory statements."

Further, the Hungama 2 actress has urged the court to seek a mandatory order which directs the defendants to delete all the defamatory content and issue unconditional apology. She also demanded a compensation of Rs 25 crore.

Shilpa has also sought for passing appropriate directions requiring social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube to take down the defamatory articles and videos.

According to a report in ETimes, Shilpa in her plea stated that she has lost multiple lucrative business opportunities and many companies have terminated their contracts/deals with her as they don't want to be associated with her any longer. She stated that this has not only let to her monetary loss but she has also suffered humiliation and has been severally impacted emotionally.

The hearing for Shilpa's case has been scheduled for tomorrow (July 31, 2021).

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19 in connection with a pornography-related case. He was named as the 'key conspirator' and booked under Section 420 (cheating), Section 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 and other sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Kundra is currently under judicial custody.