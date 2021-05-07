Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Entire Family Including Her Kids Samisha And Viaan Test Positive For COVID-19

The last few days have been extremely hard on actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, as her entire family was tested positive for COVID-19 including her kids- Viaan and Samisha. Fortunately, Shilpa's tests have come negative, and her family members are also on the road to recovery.

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, Shilpa wrote, "The last ten days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my mom, and lastly, Raj. They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice."

Shilpa further wrote that apart from her family, two of her in-house staff members were also tested positive for COVID-19, and currently, they are being treated at a medical facility.

Giving an update on herself and her family members, Shilpa wrote, "By God's grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative."

Shilpa further wrote, "All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we are grateful to the BMC and authorities for their prompt help and response. Thank you for all your love and support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers."

"Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether COVID positive or not... STILL stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY."

After coming across Shilpa's post, actors like Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, etc., sent love to the Dhadkan actress.

With respect to work, Shilpa will next be seen in Hungama 2 and Nikamma.