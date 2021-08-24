Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Message On Faith Amid Raj Kundra Row

Ever since businessman Raj Kundra got arrested in pornography case, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra's life has turned upside down. Initially, the actress maintained her silence on the ongoing row, but later, she broke her silence on her Instagram page and requested netizens and media to respect her privacy.

Bigg Boss OTT: Shilpa Shetty Gives A Heartwarming Message To Sister Shamita Shetty, Leaves Latter Emotional

She had said, "I humbly request you- especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I've never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family's and 'my right' to privacy in these times. We don't deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course."

Now, Shilpa shared a message on 'faith' on her Instagram handle.

The excerpt shared by the Hungama 2 actress read, "Faith involves a leap of imagination. Real faith also involves a searching, a desire to find answers to life's most difficult questions. We may have faith that follows the teachings of an organised religion, or we may have faith we have acquired through our own experiences and study. In either case, we do not betray our faith when we continue to search for meaning. Rather, we deepen and strengthen it. My faith sustains me- and leads me on a continuous search for more knowledge."

It's not the first time when Shilpa has shared messages about faith, difficult times, healing, etc., on her Instagram page.

Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty Performs Kanjak Pooja On Set, Says She Feels Cleansed After Watching Performance

Meanwhile, she has returned as a judge to the dance reality show Super Dancer 4, and many netizens applauded her decision and asked her to stay brave.