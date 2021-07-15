Shilpa Shetty Kundra Wants To Have Jennifer Lopez's Body

While the entire nation crushes hard on Shilpa Shetty Kundra's fitness, the actress says that she looks up to Hollywood actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and wants to have a body like hers.

During the promotions of her upcoming film Hungama 2, when Shilpa was asked if she gets compliments for her appearance, she told The Quint, "I will not deny it. I will accept that many people say this. Aur main appreciate karti hu ke yeh acknowledge karte hain ke mehnat jaari hai (And I appreciate that the effort is acknowledged). I feel like when they acknowledge, it seems like the yoga worked."

Recently, when the much-awaited song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0' from Hungama 2 was released, netizens went gaga over Shilpa's hot-bod. Shilpa who's 46, looked every bit scintillating in the song and her chemistry with her co-star Meezaan was piping hot!

Reminiscing about her first delivery, Shilpa said that he had let go of herself and she was eating anything and everything, without keeping an eye on her weight.

"Toh maine ek din realise kiya ke bhaiya maine bohot saara weight put on kar liya hai (One day I realised that I'd put on a lot of weight). So I'm also like you guys, it's not like it comes naturally. So if I were not to take care of myself, if I was not disciplined, I would also put on weight. I prioritise what is important, what is not, and I live by yogic principles. I want to have JLo's body! We all have benchmarks. She's 52 I think, and that's amazing. I mean, look at that! There are people who inspire me, too. And I want to be my best when I'm 65," said the Baazigar actress.

Well we must say that Shilpa has aged like fine wine.