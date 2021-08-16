Shilpa Shetty Makes First Virtual Appearance Post Raj's Arrest; Shares How To Overcome Negative Thoughts

Ever since Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra got arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in an adult film racket case, the actress has been refraining from making any public appearances.

She is also staying low-key on social media. Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her husband, Shilpa recently made her first on screen appearance for a COVID-19 fundraiser, We For India, on Independence Day. Besides her, other celebrities like Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were also a part of this fundraiser event.

For her segment, Shilpa who is known to be a fitness ethusiast, demonstrated how to perform breathing exercises.

The Dhadkan actress shared, "Hum aise waqt mein jee rahe hai jahaan pe breathing ya saans lene par sab kuch nirbhar hai. Breathing hi hai jiske zariye hum humare poore system ko protect kar sakte hai. Agar aapka nasal passage cleanse ho jaata hai toh aapke brain cells tak oxygen achchi tarah se pohoch payega aur aapki immunity better ho jayegi (We are living in times when everything is dependent on the way you breathe. Through breathing, we can protect our system. If our nasal passage is cleansed, oxygen can reach the brain cells properly and immunity is increased)."

Further elaborating on how pranayam can help in remaining positive during tough times, the actress said, "Mushkil waqt mein negative thoughts ka aana swabhavik hai. Lekin uspe control ke liye prana par ayam hona bohot zaroori hai. That is why positive rehne ke liye apni breathing ko sahi karne ke liye, aaj ke time mein pranayam pehle se bhi zyada zaroori ho gaya hai (It is natural to have negative thoughts during tough times. To control that, it is important to control your breath. That is why pranayama has become integral to remain positive and improve breathing)."

Shilpa also urged people to follow all the COVID-19 safety precautions and added, "I hope that these pranayamas will help you in your daily life and in your immunity and health."

Earlier, the actress had refrained from commenting on her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in a pornography case and maintained that she will continue to do so as the case is subjudice. She had also requested everyone to respect her and her family's right to privacy during these times.

With regards to work, Shilpa recently made her comeback on screen after a long gap with Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.