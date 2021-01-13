Shilpa Shetty Pens A Note To Herself: Don't Be So Hard On Yourself; You Are Doing Okay

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is quite active on social media, and keeps giving us a sneak peek into her life, penned a note to herself on Instagram and wrote, "Dear me, don't be so hard on yourself. You're doing okay."

Rooting for a healthy mental health, Shilpa captioned the post as, "We rarely share our struggles openly with the world. So, don't blindly believe or be influenced by all that you see on social media or hear otherwise. Your journey, your achievements, your successes, or your setbacks will never be identical to another person's life."

"YOU are your ONLY competition. Work on being a better version of yourself every day, instead of drawing comparisons with another person. Your physical and mental health will thank you❤🌈," added the Baazigar actress.

Meanwhile, Shilpa is currently in a happy space. The actress was recently seen having a gala time with her daughter Samisha Shetty and family during New Year celebration.

With respect to work, Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in Hungama 2 and Nikamma. Helmed by Priyadarshan, Hungama 2 is a sequel to 2003 slapstick Hungama. The film also casts Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan in the lead roles. In Nikamma, Shilpa will share screen space with Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film is an action-packed romantic comedy and is expected to hit the theatres on October 5, 2021.

For the unversed, Shilpa, who has been missing from the big screen for the last fourteen years, will be making her Bollywood comeback in 2021. Talking about her return to films, Shilpa had told a media portal, "It feels great. I am ready to take the plunge again. It's a refreshing and unique project, and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role as it's something that I have never attempted before. I can't wait for the audience to see me in a new avatar."

