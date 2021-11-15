Shilpa Shetty Reacts To Cheating Case Against Her & Raj Kundra; 'My Name & Reputation Is Getting Damaged'

Shilpa Shetty recently took to social media to pen a strongly worded statement in which she reacted to a cheating case registered against her and her husband Raj Kundra. The complainant, a Mumbai-based businessman alleged that the couple and Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness company have duped him of Rs 1.51 crore to open a fitness enterprise.

As per a report in News18, the complainant in his FIR mentioned that he was assured that the SFL fitness company will provide him with a franchise and open a gym and a spa at Hadapsar and Koregaon in neighbouring Pune but it didn't materialize.

Shilpa Shetty reacted to the businessman's allegations on her Twitter page and wrote, "Woke up to an FIR registered in Raj and my name! Shocked!! To set the record straight, SFL Fitness, a venture run by Kashiff Khan. He had taken naming rights of brand SFL to open SFL Fitness gyms around the country. All deals were struck by him and he was signatory in banking and day-to-day affairs. We are not aware of any of his transactions nor have we received a single rupee from him for the same. All the franchisee's dealt directly with Kashiff. The company closed in 2014 and was entirely handled by Kashiff Khan."

She further wrote that her reputation is being damaged with such complaints. "I have worked very hard over the last 28 years and it pains me to see that my name and reputation is getting damaged and dragged so loosely to get eyeballs. My rights as a law abiding proud citizen in India should be protected. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra," the actress signed off.

With respect to work, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.