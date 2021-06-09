Shilpa Shetty Receives A Delightful Surprise On Her Birthday From Team Hungama 2

Even after being active in movies for the last two decades, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has the charm, energy, and zeal of a debutant. The actress is known for being 'the happening' actress of the town.

On the occasion of her 46th birthday on Tuesday (June 8, 2021), the team of her upcoming laugh-riot Hungama 2 wished the actress in a whacky way.

Team Hungama 2 called the celebration of Shilpa's birthday with a special video. In the 29 sec video, we get to see an exclusive sneak peek into the fun world of Hungama 2. The entire cast and crew are having a blast on set, especially the birthday lady Shilpa. Her different avatars boost our excitement for the film.

Check out the video.

After watching the video, it reminds us of the good old days of shooting, and the on-set bonding of cast and crew certifies that the film is a major laughter rollercoaster ride. Well, this is what you call the perfect birthday wishing, isn't it?

Hungama 2 is the spiritual successor to the 2003 superhit Hungama. Along with Shilpa, Paresh Rawal, and Meezaan Jaffery stars in pivotal roles. A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, the movie is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, Armaan Ventures, and it is directed by master comic maker Priyadarshan.