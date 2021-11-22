Shilpa Shetty's Anniversary Post For Hubby Raj Kundra: We Made And Continue To Fulfill A Promise

Shilpa Shetty took to her social media handle on Monday (November 22) to wish her businessman-husband Raj Kundra on their 12th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt note in which she shared a bunch of unseen photos from their wedding and wrote about 'promises, milestones and prized possessions.'

She also expressed her gratitude towards those who stood by her and her husband's side during their hard times. In the priceless pictures posted by Shilpa, the couple is seen performing their wedding rituals. Raj and Shilpa are seen wearing traditional outfits in red.

Shilpa Shetty Reacts To Cheating Case Against Her & Raj Kundra; 'My Name & Reputation Is Getting Damaged'

The Dhadkan actress wrote, "This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way... side by side, day by day♥️ 12 years and not counting... Happy Anniversary, Cookie! 🧿✨🌈Here's to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions... our children.~ Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin🙏🌈♥️🧿."

Have a look at her post.

Earlier in an interview with Filmfare magazine, Raj had recalled his first meeting with Shilpa and shared, "It was love at first sight. From the moment I saw her, I knew I'd love her to be my life partner. She's got an angelic side to her. Her homely side grew on me as I got to know her. She's a great housewife. She's a supermom! She's the wind beneath my wings and I try to be her support system. We are each other's strengths."

Karwa Chauth 2021: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Yami Gautam, Sonali Bendre And Others Share Adorable Pictures

On the other hand, Shilpa too had opened up on their love story on Pinkvilla's 'No More Secrets' show and said, "I met Raj in London through a common friend to discuss a business deal. I was swoon by his smile, charm, and persona." She had added, "After he left, I asked my friend about him. He told me that he is already married and I was left disheartened. But, at that time, we did not know that Raj is going through a divorce. Four months later, Raj had once offered me to stay at his batch pad, since I was travelling to London frequently. I was surprised to know about his bachelor pad, and later he revealed that he is going through a divorce."

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot on November 22, 2009. They were blessed with a son Viaan in 2012. Last year, the couple welcomed a daughter Samisha via surrogacy. Meanwhile, the last few months have been a trying time for Shilpa and Raj as the latter's name got embroiled in an adult film racket. He was granted bail in this case by a Mumbai court in September.