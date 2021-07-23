Shilpa Shetty's First Post After Husband Raj Kundra's Arrest: I Have Survived Challenges In The Past

Earlier this week, Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by the Crime Branch, Mumbai Police in connection with a pornography-related case. While the actress is yet to break her silence on the same, she recently took to social media to share a cryptic post for the first time in the midst of this controversy.

Shilpa took to her Instagram story to post a quote that read, "Do not look back in anger; or forward in fear but around in awareness."

Raj Kundra Row: Shilpa Shetty Becomes Target Of Trolls After Hungama 2 Title Track 'Hungama Ho Gaya' Release

The post further read, "We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now-not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is."

Will Raj Kundra's P*rn Case Controversy Affect Shilpa Shetty's Hungama 2?

"I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today," read the concluding lines of the post which was shared by the Hungama 2 actress.

Have a look at the post.

Earlier while addressing press reporters, Milind Bharamble, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) had said that the police has not yet been able to any find any active role of Shilpa in the case.

"We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We'll appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai. We'll take appropriate action," ANI had quoted him as saying.

Raj Kundra is one of the 11 people who has been booked for alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. While the police has described him as the 'key conspirator' in this case, the latter has denied all allegations levelled against him.