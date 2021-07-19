Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Arrested By Mumbai Police For Creation Of Pornographic Films

The crime branch of Mumbai Police has arrested actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra with regards to a case that was registered against him in February 2021. Kundra was arrested on Monday night for allegedly making pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

According to the Police, the businessman appears to be the key conspirator in this case. The officials have also stated that they have 'sufficient evidence’ against him whilst adding that further investigations are in progress.

Commissioner of Police, Mumbai has said in a statement, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please.”

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot on November 22, 2009. They welcomed their first child, son Viaan Raj in 2012. In February 2020, the couple embraced parenthood again through surrogacy and welcomed their daughter Samisha. Raj and Shilpa recently completed 11 years of their marriage.