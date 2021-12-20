Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Calls The Alleged Pornography Case Against Him To Be A 'Witch Hunt'

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged pornography case in July this year along with his associate Ryan Thorpe. The businessman got bail in September and now has broken his silence around the controversy that created quite a stir in tinsel town. Raj labelled his pornography case to be a witch hunt and stated that he is ready to face trial and has full faith in the judicial system.

Talking about the same with Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra stated that there has been many misleading and irresponsible articles and statements floating against him and that his silence on the same has been misconstrued as weakness. The businessman revealed that he has never been involved in producing and distributing pornography content in his life. Kundra added that the whole case has been nothing less than a witch hunt against him.

Raj Kundra furthermore went on to say that the matter is subjudice so he cannot elucidate on this but that he is ready to face trial and has full faith in the judiciary that they will let the truth prevail. The businessman added that unfortunately he has been pronounced 'guilty' on this case and he along with his family have been subjected to immense pain which also violated his human and constitutional rights. He went on to say that the negativity, trolling and toxic public perception debilitating for him.

The businessman furthermore requested for his privacy to be maintained during this scenario. Raj Kundra stated that he is not hiding his face with shame but wishes that his privacy is not intruded on anymore with this media trial. Kundra went on to say that his priority is only his family at this point, adding that it is every person's right to live with dignity and that he deserves to do the same. For the unversed, Raj has now been spotted occasionally along with his family in some public appearances. However, he had sometime back gone on to delete all his social media handles. Meanwhile, it was also reported last month that the Bombay High Court had rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by Raj Kundra in connection with an FIR registered against him in the allegedly distributing pornographic videos.