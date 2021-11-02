Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Deletes His Social Media Accounts After His Alleged Pornography Case

It was a rough time for actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra in July this year after the latter was arrested in an alleged pornography case. The businessman was granted bail a few weeks ago. However, Kundra has now deleted all his social media accounts after his controversy.

Talking about the same, Raj Kundra has deleted his Twitter and Instagram handles after his alleged pornography case. Shilpa Shetty however, continues to remain active on her social media handle. She often keeps on updating fans with feel-good posts and developments surrounding her professional life.

Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Slap Rs 50 Crore Defamation Case On Sherlyn Chopra For Her Allegations: Report

Meanwhile, the storm has still not passed for Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty as actress Sherlyn Chopra had filed an FIR against Raj accusing him of alleged sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation at Juhu police station in Mumbai. Shilpa and Raj's legal team had then issued a statement against Sherlyn for her statements and had threatened her with a legal suit. It was earlier reported that the couple had gone ahead and filed a Rs 50 crore defamation case against Sherlyn.

Shilpa Shetty Shares A Positive Social Media Post After Husband Raj Kundra Gets Bail

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in their notice had claimed that Sherlyn Chopra's allegations are 'concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence.' The couple's lawyers also claimed that the allegations were made by Sherlyn 'with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money.' The notice had furthermore stated that the Hungama 2 actress is not involved in the working affairs of the JL Stream App.

Shilpa Shetty's notice mentioned, "It is nothing but an audacious attempt, by Ms Sherlyn to drag Ms Shilpa Shetty's name to create unwanted controversy and gain media attention." The Life In A Metro actress' notice further went on to say, "The allegations are nothing but an afterthought, wherein Ms Sherlyn Chopra, is arraigned as an Accused, in C.R. No. 02/2020, Nodal Cyber Police Station. That, Ms Sherlyn Chopra, has committed offences u/s 499, 550, 389 and 195(A), of Indian Penal Code, 1860. That, we have complete faith in the Indian Judiciary, and we would be initiating civil/criminal proceedings against Ms Sherlyn Chopra before the competent court of Law, for Justice. We have put defamation of 50 cr against Sherlyn Chopra."