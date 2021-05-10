Shilpa Shetty Says Breaks From Social Media Is Self Preservation, Talks About Mental Health Amid Pandemic

Shilpa Shetty is spreading some positivity with her recent Instagram post, she reminded her followers to take breaks from social media amid the current COVID situation as it will serve as self-care and self-preservation.

The actress is currently in isolation as her entire family tested positive for COVID-19 on May 7. In the post, she said that as everyone is feeling overwhelmed by the situation, it's important to take breaks from social media. Shilpa Shetty shared her photo in a yoga pose along with a quote from American writer and activist Audre Lorde. It read, "Self-care is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation."

The caption read, "If you're feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it's okay to take a break from social media. For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19 or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us. Take some time off."

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty Says It Was Difficult To Make Sure Viaan Doesn't Feel Ignored After Samisha's Birth

She further added, "You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can. Stay strong, stay safe!"

Meanwhile, the second wave of Coronavirus has infected many, including Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, and Manish Malhotra among others within the past few weeks. While sharing the news of her entire family testing COVID-19 positive, Shetty wrote on Instagram, "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family." Take a look at the post,

ALSO READ: Super Dancer 4: Malaika Arora To Replace Shilpa Shetty; Terence Lewis To Join Geeta & Anurag

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will soon be seen in the upcoming comedy film Hungama 2. Shilpa has reportedly wrapped up filming for the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster Hungama. The actress is all set to begin work on Sabbir Khan directorial Nikamma as soon as the lockdown is lifted.