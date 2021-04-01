Shilpa Shetty Says It Was Difficult To Make Sure Viaan Doesn't Feel Ignored After Samisha's Birth

Actress Shilpa Shetty is a doting mother and there's no denying it. Ever since her first-born Viaan Raj Kundra came into her life, her whole universe revolves around him. Recently, Shilpa embraced motherhood again when she welcomed her second child Samisha Shetty Kundra. In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, the Baazigar actress opened up about being a hands-on mom to both her children, and how she kept her sanity intact during lockdown.

Shilpa Shetty told Bollywood Bubble, "Yoga helped me, and honestly, it wasn't so bad for me. It really gave me the much-needed time which I was craving. I am dabbling in a lot of spheres and a lot of other things."

Speaking about giving enough time to both her children, Shilpa said, "I had a baby, I had my daughter Samisha and it gave me the time with both my kids. It was very hard because my son is nine and is doing virtual school, to be a hands-on parent and with a newborn not making him feel like he is ignored because he has always been an apple of our eyes so that was a little difficult but other than that, it was not so bad... I always believe in staying positive." (sic)

With respect to work, Shilpa is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen with Hungama 2 and Nikamma. While in Hungama 2, she will be seen alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaffery and Pranitha Subhash, she will share screen space for the first time with Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia in Nikamma.

In the same interview, Shilpa also revealed that she will be seen recreating her iconic song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' in Hungama 2 with Meezan, and she's quite excited about it.

