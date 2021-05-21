Shilpa Shetty Shares An Unseen Video Of Viaan On His Birthday; Praises Him For Fighting COVID-19 So Bravely

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is proud of her son Viaan Kundra. Today (May 21, 2021), as Viaan turned nine, Shilpa shared an unseen video of her dear son on her Instagram page, wherein he is seen dancing with joy when he was four.

Shilpa captioned the video as, "There's so much to say, So much to do... You're growing up too fast, I'm not even done hugging you."

Sharing details of the video, Shilpa wrote, "This video is when you were 4. We know how much your birthday means to you and how you would look forward to it, but not being able to have any playdates for over a year & a half, and not be able to celebrate your birthday 2 years in a row without any fuss... makes me so proud of the sensitive, compassionate, and loving boy that you're growing up to be."

Shilpa further praised Viaan for fighting COVID-19 so bravely and dealing with the challenging times without any fuss.

She further wrote that Viaan has not only adjusted to the new normal without any complaints or tantrums, but has also taken on the role of being a doting elder brother so beautifully.

"Have to admire how beautifully you have done it with with your sense of humour and maturity. This Lockdown has made you so responsible so soon?!?!🤩 Must say, I'm a proud mommy!😍🥰😘 Happy 9th birthday, my darling baby Viaan-Raj🤗🌈❤️😘May you always shine, the brightest star wherever you go 💫🧿✨ Mumma and papa lovvveee youuuu 🧿❤️🧿," concluded Shilpa.

Many B-town celebrities like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bipasha Basu, etc., showered love on Shilpa's post and wished Viaan on his ninth birthday.