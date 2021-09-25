Shilpa Shetty Shares Note On Recovering From Bad Times; 'I Hate Bad Times As Much As Anyone Does'

Shilpa Shetty's businessman-husband Raj Kundra recently returned to home after he was granted bail by a metropolitan magistrate's court on a surety of Rs 50,000 with certain conditions. He spent almost two months in jail after being arrested by the Mumbai police in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Now that he has returned home, last night, Shilpa shared a note on her Instagram page, which is all about recovering from bad times.

The quote read, "We've all heard that suffering makes us stronger that we learn from our difficulties. This may be true, but not in the simple way we might think. Difficult times don't make us better; working through difficult times does. Suffering can force us to draw on strengths we never knew we had. Discovering these hidden strengths can then help us cope should difficult times come again."

Shilpa who used a Wonder Woman sticker along with the quote, added, "I hate bad times as much as anyone does, but I know I'm strong enough to get through them and recover from them."

Meanwhile, ever since Raj Kundra got embroiled into the pornography scandal, his family is constantly being trolled on social media. While some are judging Shilpa and posting nasty comments against her, others are coming out in support of her.

Many reports also suggest that things are not okay between Kundra and Shilpa and it is to be seen how the duo takes their marriage forward, after the ongoing controversy comes to an end.