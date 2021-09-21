Shilpa Shetty Shares A Positive Social Media Post After Husband Raj Kundra Gets Bail

It was earlier reported that a magistrate court on Monday (September 20) had granted bail to actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra who was in judicial custody for an alleged pornography case. According to a news report in News 18, the businessman may walk out of the jail today (September 21) at 10: 30 am. Amidst this, his wife has shared a rather positive message on her social media handle.

Talking about the same, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram story to share a motivational quote by Roger Lee. The picture amidst the backdrop of the quote showed a rainbow forming over a cloudy sky. The quote read as "Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm." Take a look at her post.

Shilpa Shetty Shares An Inspirational Post, Hints Towards 'New Endings' And 'Moving Forward'

Talking about the bail of Raj Kundra, according to a news report in The Indian Express, he was granted bail with a surety of Rs 50,000 along with some conditions. Raj had earlier on Saturday (September 18) had moved a bail plea before the court wherein he claimed that he was made a scapegoat in the entire fiasco without any substantial evidence and that the Mumbai Police have already finished their probing against him. The Mumbai Police on Wednesday (September 15) had filed a 1500-page charge sheet against Raj Kundra and three others embroiled in the case for allegedly creating and producing pornographic content for which his wife Shilpa Shetty had also recorded her statement.

Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra In Alleged Pornography Case

Raj Kundra in his plea filed by lawyer Prashant Patil had stated that he was falsely dragged into the case by the police. The news report had further stated that Kundra had revealed that while he had 'deep roots in the society' being a permanent resident of India, he was only associated with the applications Hotshots and Bollyfames for 10 months. The businessman's bail had stated, "In fact, it is the sole discretion of artists to upload their contents on the apps. The contents of the complaint do not disclose any prima facie offence against the applicant." In her statement for the charge sheet that was filed for her husband's case, Shilpa had stated, "Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware of the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to."