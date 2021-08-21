Shilpa Shetty Shares A Powerful Post As She Resumes Work, Says She Is A 'Woman Determined To Rise'

Ever since her businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 over an alleged pornographic case, the tides were tough for actress Shilpa Shetty. However, it seems that Shilpa is not the one to bow down before the obstacles and she also went on to resume work as the panellist for Super Dancer Chapter 4. Not only this, but as she made a comeback on the show, Shilpa also shared a powerful post on her social media handle.

Talking about the same, Shilpa Shetty shared a beautiful picture of herself in a turquoise blue saree with prints and a red border. The Life In A Metro actress had further paired up the look with her radiant makeup, elegant jewellery and her wavy locks. Shilpa captioned the picture stating, "There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise" along with glitter and a Nazar emoji. Take a look at the same.

Some of her industry friends also poured in some love on the post. Sussanne Khan commented on the post stating, "Absolutely" while Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani wrote "Killer" under the post. Abhishek Bachchan also commented on the post leaving a hugging emoji.

Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty Performs Kanjak Pooja On Set, Says She Feels Cleansed After Watching Performance

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty will be making a stunning comeback on the show Super Dancer Chapter 4 by the looks of the latest promos of the show. She will be seen applauding and praising the contestants who will be performing on the theme for the episode that is Amar Chitra Katha. The Dhadkan actress will also perform 'Kanjak Pooja' for contestant Arshiya after the latter will perform an act on Goddess Vaishno Devi. The promo had the actress saying, "I am very spiritual and a devoted Devi Bhakt. I have had the opportunity to visit the Vaishno Devi temple once and the experience was very inspiring. After seeing this act today, I want to perform a 'Kanjak pooja' for Arshiya."

Shilpa Shetty Breaks Silence On Raj Kundra Controversy & Being Trolled; 'We Do Not Deserve A Media Trial'

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was also seen in the comedy film Hungama 2. The film was helmed by Priyadarshan. It also starred Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaffrey in the lead roles.