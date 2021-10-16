Shoojit Sircar On Showing Udham Singh Drinking Alcohol: He Was A Young Man In London At That Point

Shoojit Sircar's much anticipated film Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role has released on Amazon Prime Video today. The film has the actor playing the role of freedom fighter Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of the Punjab in revenge for the Jallianwala Baug Massacre in Amritsar in 1919.

In one of the crucial scenes in the film, Vicky's character Udham Singh is seen drinking alcohol. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, when Shoojit was asked if he fears getting backlash for showing such a scene featuring a freedom fighter, the filmmaker replied, "Could be. I won't say backlash. But there could be people asking me why I have shown him (Udham Singh) like that. But then, he was a young man in London at that point. We do that all the time. For him, it would be normal, what would a young man at that stage do?"

Shoojit said that he is ready to sit and discuss that scene with anyone who has an objection since he has gathered facts about where Udham Singh went and what he did.

"As for someone who has an objection, I am ready to sit and discuss the scene. I have facts about where Udham Singh went, what he did. I can share all of that. What happens when you are a 23-year-old or a 30-year-old, you are romantic. You will do things that normal people do," the Gulabo Sitabo director told the leading daily.

The filmmaker also opened up on why he avoided using Hindi when it came to dialogues of the British characters in his film. He said that he never identified with the typical 'gora' language used by Bollywood nor understood its meaning.

"I have not used the kind of 'gora language that Bollywood typically uses'. That Hindi said in an English accent. I have never identified with that and never understood the meaning of using such a language. In my film, the British speak English. The British are speaking like British. I also made sure the casting was from there," Hindustan Times quoted Shoojit as saying.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham also stars Amol Parashar and Banita Sandhu.