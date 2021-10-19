Shoojit Sircar Reveals Why He Cast Babil Khan In His Next Film; 'Didn't Want To Detach After Irrfan Left'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut film Qala is yet to release but the youngster has already bagged his second project. Sometime back it was announced that Shoojit Sircar has signed Babil for his next film. In a tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker has opened up on casting the late actor's son and said that it was their way of staying in touch with Irrfan.

Shoojit told "Our whole thing was that we did not want to detach after Irrfan left. We just wanted to, so that we are still in touch... Babil is a young boy, we have seen him really small, when he was growing up, and Irrfan was always worried about him and what he was going to do. But now, we are in touch with him, we are going to work."

He further added that Babil is still quite young and has a long way to go but somehow, it feels quite good that they are still in touch with Irrfan.

Earlier in June this year, Babil had shared a post in which he has revealed that he is choosing to discontinue his studies further in a bid to pursue a career in showbiz. He had also mentioned that he won't restrict himself to just acting. Babil had shared a small clip of a track mixed by him on his Instagram page and written, "Mixed in 5 mins, freestyle. I think I am not gonna restrict myself to one passion, I love acting, music and writing; I hope to communicate all."

Coming back to Shoojit Sircar, the director's latest release Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal, has received rave reviews and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.