Shoojit Sircar Says He Won't Be Able To Make A Sequel To Vicky Donor; 'I Will Fail Miserably'

Shoojit Sircar's 2012 film Vicky Donor which marked the acting debut of Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, had not only won rave reviews from the critics but also was a commercial success at the box office. The film which chronicled around a sperm donor, had bagged a National Award too.

Recently while speaking at the virtual session of the India Film Project (IFP), the filmmaker revealed that he was offered a huge sum of money to make a sequel to Vicky Donor, however, he turned down the opportunity as he thought he couldn't make the film again.

As per a report in Indian Express, the Yahaan director said, "Post Vicky Donor, I was offered loads of money to make its sequel. I had never imagined that kind of money would be offered to me just to make a part two."

He further added, "They told me, 'Just do whatever but make it.' But if you ask me to make Vicky Donor again, I won't be able to. I don't think I am capable enough to make it again. I will fail miserably."

Well, this might come across as a bit of disappointment for all Vicky Donor fans!

At the virtual session, Shoojit also talked about his approach towards films and said, "If you are listening to one particular song, for a few days you just want to listen to that song. That track becomes you... it changes your life for that particular period. That's what cinema does to me. I work with one particular idea and it wraps me up. For me, it is all intuition and then I jump into it."

Currently, the filmmaker is basking in the success of his recent release, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham which is based on the life of Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.