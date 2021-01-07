Shoojit Sircar: Irrfan Khan Was The Biggest Loss To The Film Industry; He Is Finally In His Magical World

Today (January 7, 2021), on Irrfan Khan's 54th birth anniversary, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar reminisced about the deceased actor, who breathed his last on April 29, 2020, and said that he was the biggest loss to the film industry. Shoojit had worked with Irrfan in Piku in 2015. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Shoojit spoke about Irrfan's demise and said that the Madaari actor has left a vacuum.

"If you ask me what the biggest loss was in 2020, I would say Irrfan Khan was the biggest loss to the film industry. I wish him luck and joy wherever he is in his magical world that he would always speak about. I guess he is finally in his magical world."

Speaking about what he misses the most about Irrfan, Sircar said, "What stood out about Irrfan was his spirit as a human being. His simplicity of belief in humanity. Those things I remember about him. Especially during his later days, he would talk more about spirituality. We would discuss it."

Sircar further added that before Irrfan's demise, he exchanged many books with him when the late actor was going through his treatment in London. For the unversed, Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

In the same interview, Shoojit also recalled the shooting days of Piku and said, "On the last few days of his schedule of Piku, Irrfan would often say, 'Dada, can't we go on shooting like this? I am feeling like a free bird. I don't want this moment to stop. Please, aap kuch bhi kara lo mujhse. I can't explain this feeling. Can't we just go on and on?' I miss my Irrfan, today and every other day."

On that note, presenting to you Irrfan's dialogue from Piku that might make you miss the actor even more. "Death Aur Shit.... Ye Do Cheeze Kisi Ko Bhi, Kahin Bhi, Kabhi Bhi Aa Sakti Hai."

