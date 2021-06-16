Shoojit Sircar Wants to Make A New Version Of Mahabharat For OTT, Confirms Sardar Udham Singh Is On Track

Shoojit Sircar recently opened up about what he had been up to during the pandemic. The filmmaker-producer told Free Press Journal that his life slowed down amid the lockdown which he spent at his home in Kolkata.

Shoojit added that the time away from the industry gave him time to understand the backlash Bollywood often faces. He said, "From a distance, I saw the kind of backlash my industry and some of my colleagues were subjected to and it was distressing." He added that he has hardly been in touch with anyone other than a handful of friends, including producer-partner Ronnie Lahiri and composer Shantanu Moitra.

Talking about going back to work, Shoojit acknowledged that OTT has had a strong impact on forms of storytelling. "When I released Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video last year, there was a lot of criticism, but now many producers are going for an OTT release. A person can watch a film at his own time because it is not going out of the theatres and this helps him understand it better," he said.

Amitabh Bachchan And Shoojit Sircar's Shoebite Will Release On Amazon Prime Video?

However, Shoojit added, "Whatever the medium, I will keep making films for myself first, without any commercial compromises." The filmmaker is best known for films that stand different from the commercial cinema bounds, like Madras Cafe, Piku, October and more.

His upcoming project Sardar Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal has faced delays due to the pandemic, however, he promised that the film will not suffer. "It's a film from my heart, nothing can affect it. I will release it with my own money if need be. You can expect an announcement soon," he told the paper.

Shoojit Sircar: Irrfan Khan Was The Biggest Loss To The Film Industry; He Is Finally In His Magical World

Talking about OTT, Shoojit added that while he is busy with feature films like now, he would like to contribute to the digital space. He said, "I know others before me have done it and some others now are planning it too. I want to make my version the Mahabharat for OTT."