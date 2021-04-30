Shooter Dadi Chandro Tomar Passes Away Due To COVID-19; Saand Ki Aankh Actresses Taapsee & Bhumi Express Shock

Chandro Tomar, one of the Shooter Dadis passed away today (April 30, 2021) due to COVID-19. For the unversed, she had tested positive a few days ago and had been admitted to a private hospital in Meerut. Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and expressed shock over her death. She wrote, "No please no....."

Well, it's indeed shocking news for entire India. After all, Shooter Dadis - Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar are an inspiration for many women. Late Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi gained widespread popularity after they picked up shooting post 60 years of age. Their story inspired Anurag Kashyap, as he made a film on their lives titled Saand Ki Aankh, starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Bhumi Pednekar played the role of Chandro Tomar, while Prakashi character was played by Taapsee Pannu. The Shooter Dadis have won over 30 national championships. Taapsee Pannu recently took to Twitter and mourned Chandro Tomar's death. She wrote, "For the inspiration you will always be... You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the ✌🏼 and peace be with you."

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar is devastated by the loss of Tomar. She tweeted, "Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi's demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girls to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her Folded hands#ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi."

May Chandro Tomar's soul rest in peace!